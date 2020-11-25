What is (Comedy) Night at the Library about?

Get ready for loads of laughter as Night at the Library returns this year with humour, jokes and punchlines aplenty. (Comedy) Night at the Library, organised by the National Library Board, is a week-long comedy live event held from 23 to 28 November on Facebook featuring authors and comedians. This year’s iteration includes members from the popular Night Owl Cinematics (N.O.C) YouTube channel.

Started in 2018 with horror as a central theme, Night at The Library created awareness of related literary arts content, historical research and films, presented in light-hearted formats which attracted non library users especially young adults aged 18 and above.

Silly Shenanigans

Familiar faces from N.O.C, like Samantha Tan, Dasa Dharamahsena and Aiman Haikal will spill the beans on the local comedy scene as they engage with audience in an exciting Q&A segment and funny interviews.

Singapore’s youngest professional comedian Jacky Ng, Comedy Central Asia’s featured stand-up comedian Sam See and other funnymen also promise to chase away your blues.

Adventures with Authors (live stream)

Felix Cheong (23 Nov, 7pm - 8pm)

Fans of American filmmaker Tim Burton’s off-kilter works would feel right at home with Felix Cheong. Go behind the scenes with the homegrown poet-author as he shares insights from his strangely delightful book, Oddballs, Screwballs and Other Eccentrics.

Imran Hashim (27 Nov, 7pm - 8pm)

While travelling remains wishful thinking for now, you can experience the romantic Parisian atmosphere via the book Annabelle Thong. The debut novel of Imran Hashim was inspired by his lovely – and not-so-lovely – encounters while pursuing his master’s degree in the French capital. Join the Singaporean writer in a light-hearted chat about the differences between Paris and Singapore in their dating culture.

For more fun and laughter, visit (Comedy) Night at the Library’s Facebook page from 23 to 28 November.