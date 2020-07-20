What help is there?

FOR FRESH GRADUATES

SG United Traineeships

• Paid positions at places including universities in Singapore, research institutes under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), and start-ups.

• Traineeships will last up to 12 months, with trainees receiving a monthly allowance, which varies depending on the scope of the traineeship and skills required.

• Up to 21,000 places for graduates of the Institute of Technical Education colleges, polytechnics and universities.

Free Continuing Education and Training (CET) modules offered by the six autonomous universities

• Pick from about 1,700 CET modules across areas such as data analytics, finance, professional communications and systems thinking.

• SkillsFuture Singapore will provide a subsidy of 70 per cent of course fee, with the universities subsidising the remainder.

FOR EARLY-TO MID-CAREER EMPLOYEES

SGUnited Skills Programme

• A full-time training programme conducted over six to 12 months. It comprises certifiable courses delivered by the CET Centres, including institutes of higher learning.

• Courses are designed in partnership with the industry to ensure that skills are relevant.

• Trainees will get opportunities such as workplace immersions and industry projects, which allow them to apply the skills they have picked up.

More information on these programmes and other options available, as well as instructions on how to apply, can be found on: https://www.skillsfuture.sg/ Information on the events for SkillsFuture Month 2020 can be found at: https://www.myskillsfuture.sg/skillsfuturemonth/

• Trainees will receive a training allowance of $1,200 per month for the duration of the programme in which they are enrolled. Professional conversion programmes

• Career conversion programmes targeted at professionals, managers, executives and technicians, including those making a mid-career switch.

• They can undergo skills conversion and move into new occupations or sectors that have good growth prospects and opportunities for progression.

• Two options are available: Place-and-train Get hired by a participating employer before undergoing training to take on a new job role. Attach-and-train Workers are provided training and work attachments at companies that are not ready to hire staff yet. This is offered through industry partners in growth sectors with future job opportunities, such as logistics.

SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme

• Provides 14,500 traineeships and training programmes tailored to mid-career job seekers, so that they can gain industry-relevant work experience while waiting for permanent jobs.

• Those who take on traineeships will receive a training allowance of up to $3,000 a month, of which 80 per cent will be paid by the Government and 20 per cent by the organisation they are attached.

Jolene Ang