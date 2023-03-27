What happens if Padang and surrounding buildings become a Unesco World Heritage Site

SINGAPORE – Singapore has placed the Padang and civic buildings surrounding it on the country’s tentative list of Unesco World Heritage Sites, which indicates interest in nominating the area for World Heritage Site status in the future.

In announcing the listing of the site – which the National Heritage Board (NHB) calls the Padang Civic Ensemble – on March 9, NHB said that Singapore stands to benefit in areas such as a stronger sense of national identity.

But the board noted that inscription may also come at a price – the redevelopment potential of the site and its vicinity might be impacted.

The Straits Times unpacks some implications of Singapore’s potential bid for a second Unesco World Heritage Site.

How may Unesco World Heritage Site inscription impact redevelopment in the civic district?

Should inscription be pursued, the exact boundary of the site will have to be determined.

In addition, Unesco requires World Heritage Sites to be protected by a buffer zone, “wherever necessary for the proper protection” of the sites. Where no such zone is proposed, the nomination should explain why a buffer zone is not required.

The United Nations body states that the buffer zone should have complementary legal and/or customary restrictions placed on its use and development, so that – among other things – important views remain clear of obstruction.

The Singapore Botanic Gardens – Singapore’s first World Heritage Site – has a buffer zone around it that extends as far as about 800m west of the inscribed site.

The height and form of buildings, including those within the buffer zone, are controlled using the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s master plan, which ensures that important views from the gardens remain unobstructed.

Similarly, a buffer zone will likely have to be established around the Padang and its surrounds if the area becomes a World Heritage Site.

If height controls are in place, the redevelopment potential of properties in this buffer will be impacted, as developers are unlikely to be allowed to redevelop buildings to be taller than they already are.

Due to such opportunity costs, the NHB said that the Padang and its surrounds will be a “challenging nomination”. It cited the Historic Centre of Vienna, a World Heritage Site in Austria that was in 2017 placed on Unesco’s list of World Heritage Sites in danger because of concerns over the height of new developments.

The board told ST on March 20 that it will work with other agencies to explore possible design solutions and site management measures that can protect the outstanding universal value – a quality that all World Heritage Sites possess – of the Padang and surrounding civic buildings.

On whether nearby skyscrapers might affect the suitability of the site for nomination, NHB said that its research thus far has indicated that the site “has a good chance of demonstrating the outstanding universal value to meet the criteria for a World Heritage Site”, adding that more research will be done.