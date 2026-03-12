What does the war in Iran change for Singapore?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The war in Iran is about two weeks in and Singapore has already experienced some effects of the Middle East conflict.

Follow our live coverage here.

Petrol prices are up, financial markets are volatile, and economic uncertainty is undeniably on the cards should the conflict drag on.

The way the war began has also reinforced the growing feeling that the rules-based international order, which Singapore stands by and bases its foreign policy on, is as good as over.

So what happens now? At home, will this new conflict accentuate ideological and religious divisions, and test social cohesion?

In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with:

Mr Mohamed Imran Mohamed Taib, founding director of Dialogue Centre, a non-profit consultancy focused on cultural and racial diversity and inclusion, and

Straits Times deputy opinion editor Bhavan Jaipragas

