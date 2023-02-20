What does the return of El Nino mean for the planet – and you?

SINGAPORE - El Nino, a recurring weather pattern related to the warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, is set to resume in 2023.

I have always been concerned about El Nino leading to unprecedented heatwaves in Singapore and South-east Asia.

So much so that in 2019, I wrote an article for The Straits Times, titled Climate X factor.

I made an ominous prediction that the return of El Nino would bring a surge of warmth to an already overheated planet.

What is El Nino?

El Nino and La Nina are opposite phases of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (Enso), a temperature variation between the ocean and the atmosphere over the central and eastern tropical Pacific.

El Nino is the warm phase, while La Nina is the cold one. They typically occur once every few years, lasting nine to 12 months, but sometimes even years. Their frequency is quite irregular, with the warm phase happening more frequently than its opposite.

The name El Nino comes from the Spanish word for “child” or “the Christ child”. It was first used by fishermen along the coasts of Ecuador and Peru to refer to a warm ocean current that typically appears around Christmas time and lasts for several months.

Fish are less abundant during these warm intervals, so fishermen often take a break to repair their equipment and spend time with their families.

But over the years, Enso has come to denote the more exceptionally warm intervals that not only disrupt fishermen’s lives, but climate conditions around the planet as well.

Enso is one of the most important climate phenomena on earth due to its ability to change global atmospheric circulation which, in turn, influences temperature and precipitation across the planet.

During the El Nino phase, there are above-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) recorded in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Rainfall increases there, but is reduced over Singapore. Low-level surface winds, which normally blow from east to west along the Equator, weaken or start blowing in the other direction.

La Nina cools the ocean surface, and below-average SSTs are recorded in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. There is less rain there, but rainfall tends to increase over Singapore. Regular, easterly winds along the Equator become even stronger.

The last three years have seen an unusual run of consecutive La Nina events, which have contributed to the unusual wet weather experienced in Singapore and South-east Asia. But these events have not sufficiently cooled the earth to offset the influence of climate change. The year of 2022 ranks as the fifth- or sixth-hottest year on record.