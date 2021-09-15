Interim CEO Patrick Daniel: What does being not-for-profit mean for SPH Media

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - What does being not-for-profit mean for SPH Media

17:48 mins

Shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) have overwhelmingly backed its plan to hive off its media business.

The move will pave the way for the formation of a new company limited by guarantee, while potentially unlocking shareholder value for the mainboard-listed company.

In an interview with Money FM 89.3 on Wednesday (Sept 15), Mr Patrick Daniel, interim CEO of SPH Media Trust, shares his thoughts about what becoming not-for-profit would mean for the company. He also talks about SPH Media's plans to continue to be a strong brand in Singapore.

