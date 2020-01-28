What can you expect at the roving On Paper: Singapore before 1867 exhibition at NLB’s public libraries?

The roving exhibition is a smaller scale display, exploring how Singapore was marked on old maps along with names and references used for it. The names tell us more about how Singapore was viewed by the rest of the world from as early as the 15th century.

From now till March 2020, the exhibition will make its way to different libraries across the island.

The schedule for the exhibitions is:

Woodlands Regional Library – 17 December 2019 to 29 January 2020

Queenstown Public Library – 18 December 2019 to 30 January 2020

Bedok Public Library – 30 January 2020 to 23 March 2020

Jurong Regional Library – 31 January 2020 to 24 March 2020

Come and cast your votes for your favourite shape of Singapore from old maps, and learn new things about Singapore!