SINGAPORE - Hoarding is in the spotlight again, after two fires broke out this month in Housing Board (HDB) flats and claimed a life. The residents in one unit had a habit of leaving items in the common corridor, while the other flat was piled high with bags, clothes and newspapers.

Hoarding in common areas pose a fire safety threat for other residents by obstructing fire-fighting efforts and evacuation routes. Here are some guidelines on storing things in the common corridor.