What can I do if my friend is a victim of sexual harassment online?

SINGAPORE - With technology-enabled sexual abuse on the rise, many may often find themselves unsure about what do if their friends are harassed online.

Earlier in March, the People's Action Party Women's Wing organised a series of talks and launched a toolkit to equip people with skills to respond to victims in a sensitive and effective manner.

The Straits Times summarises pointers from the toolkit and talks from these sessions.

Q: How can I support someone who is a victim of online abuse?

A: Victims can be hesitant to report it because they feel ashamed or embarrassed.

It is important to hear them out and listen to the issue before ascertaining that the incident is related to an online harm.

Online harms include receiving unsolicited sexual behaviour online, body shaming, cyber bullying and the distribution of private information without consent.

It is important to record as much evidence of the harm through means such as screenshots.

Depending on the severity, victims can seek legal advice, lodge a police report, flag offensive content on social media and engage professional help to remove data.

If someone shows signs of trauma and mental distress, they can seek professional help from social service agencies with mental health support programmes, general practitioners and polyclinics or a school counsellor.

As a friend or family member, you can help by checking in with victims regularly and getting immediate help should they be at risk of harm.

Parents with children undergoing mental distress can also ease stress by creating a positive, safe home environment for them.

Q: How do I make a police report if I am a victim of online abuse?

A: Victims can make a police report online to avoid waiting at a Neighbourhood Police Centre. They should provide as much information as possible when making the report.

After completing the report, they will be contacted by a police officer on the status of their case and will likely be asked to give a statement.

If they make a report in person, victims can bring notes of what happened for reference if they get nervous.

A trusted person is allowed to accompany victims for emotional support. The Association of Women for Action and Research's Sexual Assault Care Centre offers a Befrienders service - people who are trained and familiar with police processes - to accompany those making a police report for sexual harassment or assault.

If victims are uncomfortable with male officers, they can ask for a female officer to take their statement.

If it is not safe to call 999 or when you cannot speak, message 71999. To report abuse or violence, contact the National Anti-Violence Helpline on 1800-777-0000.