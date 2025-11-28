Leaving behind his family – including a cancer-stricken father – CPT Muhammad Alfian Aman went for his overseas studies with their blessings. Beyond the classes, he met the woman who would become his wife, and gained lessons he now shares with his soldiers

Captain (CPT) Muhammad Alfian Aman (top row, middle) at his Basic Military Training graduation parade in 2016, a reminder of the family support that later gave him strength to venture overseas for his studies.

It was everything a 20-year-old could have dreamed of: a fully-paid education at a prestigious university overseas, with a stipend for living and housing. The opportunity to see the world. The option to even pursue a master’s degree.

But the then-Lieutenant Muhammad Alfian Aman could not bear the thought of taking it up.

While the scholarship – offered by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) – was enticing, the thought of leaving his family for such a long time was unthinkable to him.

Each time he considered it, thoughts of his cancer-stricken father also surfaced.

“There was a really great fear to be apart from my family during that time, because I wasn’t sure if I could forgive myself if anything happened when I was away,” recalls the 28-year-old, now a Captain (CPT) in the army.

His father had also supported their family for decades in the real estate business, but illness had made it difficult for him to continue his work.

As such, to contribute to the household’s finances in light of their patriarch’s medical bills, his eldest brother had first signed on as an army regular, five years before CPT Alfian himself was eligible to enlist.

“I thought it was a very noble decision to make, especially because it would impact his entire life from then on,” he says.

His brother’s selfless act inspired CPT Alfian to do the same.

“We did not want to let our father shoulder the burden of the family’s finances alone,” he says. “So my two brothers and I all agreed to share this responsibility.”

(From right) CPT Alfian with his wife Munaya Tahar at Columbia University’s Commencement in 2022, where he received his master’s degree in Global Thought. The two met while studying abroad – a chapter that made his overseas experience even more meaningful. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MUHAMMAD ALFIAN AMAN

So naturally, he forwent applying to universities in the US and the UK in favour of attending a local university on the SAF Merit Scholarship.

But upon catching wind of his decision, his family, friends and seniors in the army tried to convince him to take up the overseas scholarship instead – especially his father, who refused to let his son pass up such a valuable opportunity.

So after much consideration and the blessing of his parents, CPT Alfian took a deep breath and embarked on his journey abroad.

“And I’m glad I did it, because I really gained a lot from my overseas experience,” he says.

Lessons from abroad

In his own words, taking the scholarship turned out to be the best decision of his life.

While his thoughts still remained with his family back in Singapore, CPT Alfian allowed himself to maximise the experience of studying overseas.

As he pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of Warwick and his postgraduate degree at Columbia University in New York, he managed to travel to 16 different countries, including the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland.

CPT Alfian (first row, middle) celebrated his 22nd birthday with friends from the University of Warwick at one of the shared kitchens in the student accommodation. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MUHAMMAD ALFIAN AMAN

The fact that he also met the woman who would eventually become his wife while doing so is a chapter that made the journey even more meaningful.

Additionally, it is difficult to match the monetary value of an SAF Merit Scholarship, CPT Alfian says.

“I’m being quite honest here, I’m not selling koyok,” he adds with a laugh.

Fully-covered tuition and airfare, and the additional allowance were the obvious initial draw for him.

But also, to someone who wanted to support his family financially, receiving a salary throughout his education gave him a significant financial head start.

“On top of that, after I graduated, I could rest easy knowing that I would have guaranteed employment for six years,” he says. “How could you get a better deal than that?”

Exploring Malaga, Spain, with friends from the University of Warwick during a study break, CPT Alfian (far right) says trips like these have broadened his worldview and deepened his appreciation for home. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MUHAMMAD ALFIAN AMAN

And while being away from family was difficult – he missed several important family milestones, including the birth of his first nephew – CPT Alfian ultimately felt like the experience was worth it.

There are two kinds of people who study abroad, he says. The first, after their initial taste of overseas life, find that they are drawn more to what lies outside Singapore’s borders.

But the second, like him, learns to appreciate Singapore all the more for what it is.

The efficiency of public transport, the ready access to delicious foods, the safety of the streets; as much as he loved experiencing what the rest of the world had to offer, each trip back home to his family made CPT Alfian cherish home all the more.

It is a lesson that he continues to hold dear and pass down to the cadets and junior officers under his command – and why he always jumps at the chance to offer guidance to the aspiring SAF scholars among them.

Understanding why we fight

More than anything, the scholarship gives young officers a perspective that they might not otherwise get, CPT Alfian says.

In particular, being able to interact with and understand the worldviews of many different people from various countries gave him a deeper appreciation for Singapore’s journey from Third World to First – and just as importantly, why its way of life is worth defending.

To many people, a country is an abstract concept, he adds. “It’s difficult to tell yourself that you’ll willingly take a bullet for a concept.

“But your home? The friends and family that you love? It’s much easier to know what’s at stake when these things are made more concrete.”

CPT Alfian presents the 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade patch to one of his dedicated platoon sergeants during a parade, a symbol of unit commitment and identity. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MUHAMMAD ALFIAN AMAN

As Officer Commanding of Alpha Company in the 2nd Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment, he constantly strives to ensure that his soldiers know exactly why they train and sweat under the sweltering equatorial sun.

Because it is not enough to just give orders, he says. “We have to engage with them differently.

“We have to take the time to explain why we do what we do, so we can achieve their buy-in,” he continues. “And when they do, we have the assurance and the confidence that when the button is pressed, they will mobilise.”

The importance of this role is why he considers being an officer in the SAF such a privilege.

The national service, being the only place where almost all Singaporean males will go, is a unique opportunity to engage with soldiers and leave a lasting, positive impact on their lives, he says.

“And being part of this experience also allows me to take part in writing Singapore’s story.”