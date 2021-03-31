What are some online resources available for me to learn about Singapore's history?

HistorySG is a one-stop online resource guide for all students and history enthusiasts keen to learn more about our nation’s past. From heritage and culture to politics and government, the extensive collection of information compiled across all categories aims to serve every curious mind.

Another fascinating feature of the site is an interactive timeline that displays a broad overview of Singapore’s developments from as early as 1299 to the present year. Within each time frame, extracts from critical documents such treaties are shown, reflecting significant marks that these events have made in history.

Reflections of Yesteryears

If you are more into visuals, the Stories of Singapore – Reflections of Yesteryear video series by the National Archives of Singapore will be a valuable resource.

Through 30 short episodes available on the meWATCH site, viewers are invited to journey along with the nation’s pioneering leaders in their efforts to take Singapore into the position of being a first-world country.

Singapore Infopedia

Singapore Infopedia is an electronic encyclopedia with article archives covering a wide array of topics - those seeking accurate sources for research can enter their topic of interest into the search engine and easily find results along with a list of relevant references.

Web Archive Singapore

Web Archive Singapore features collections of web content on the Internet that revolves around key events that have affected our country. From the monumental Trump-Kim Summit to nation-wide school mergers across all levels, the web archive collections include opinion essays, news articles, commentaries and more.