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As AI changes everything, can the property agents’ most valuable asset - trust - keep them relevant?

Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at key issues of the day with newsmakers.

Singapore’s property market has transformed over the last few decades. From an opaque, relationship-driven industry, it has evolved into one reshaped by online listings, price transparency, and regulatory tightening. Yet the ethical tensions have endured with commission conflicts, trust gaps, information asymmetry still persisting. And as property prices have climbed, so have agent commissions.

With the advent of AI and digitalisation, some sharper questions have surfaced. As technology changes or replaces roles across industries, can it do the same for the property sector and finally resolve the conflicts and contradictions that have been constant bugbears? Will buyers and sellers still need to depend on an agent? How will the role of the property agent change?

In this episode, opinion deputy editor Mubin Saadat speaks to real estate agency ERA’s CEO Marcus Chu

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:05 What’s fundamentally changed about the agent’s role?

7:06 Are property agents earning more now than they ever did?

10:36 Should we rethink agents’ commissions?

20:42 Should property agents be giving financial advice?

23:40 Will AI replace property agents?

30:40 Preparing property agents for AI

33:28 The important conversation the industry should be having

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

Host: Mubin Saadat (mubin@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Lynda Hong

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