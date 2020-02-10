What are five reasons to visit the On Paper: Singapore Before 1867 exhibition?

The exhibition, which explores Singapore’s early history through maps, manuscripts and other significant documents, features more than 50 artefacts from overseas institutions and over 100 materials from the National Library and the National Archives of Singapore. Here are five reasons why you should visit:

1. Learn about Singapore through four different periods in history

The exhibition organises Singapore’s development through four different periods: before 1800s, documenting the arrival of the British from 1819 to 1824, life in early Singapore before 1860s, and lastly, 1867, the year that the year that the Straits Settlements, comprising Singapore, Melaka and Penang, attained crown colony status.

2. Marvel at rare documents on display

Most of the 150 paper-based artefacts on display made their Singapore debut at this exhibition. This includes the Syair Dagang Berjual Beli, or Poem on Buying and Selling, on loan from the Bibliothèque Nationale de France. The rare narrative poem (syair), written in Malay (Jawi script) in 1830, tells of the working and social life in early Singapore through the lens of local writer Tuan Simi.



Mao Kun (茅坤) Map from Wu Bei Zhi 《武备志》, Chapter 240, collection of National Library, Singapore, donated by Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



3. Go on a special map tour

You will have a chance to learn more about the rare maps on display from respected map research consultant Mok Ly Yng. He will highlight a selection of historical maps of Singapore, including the Mao Kun Map, which dates back to the 1620s and is the only known map to use the name ‘Temasek’.

[Encore] On Paper: A Special Maps Tour

13 Mar 2020 (Conducted in English)

21 Feb 2020 (Conducted in Mandarin)

7.00pm – 8.00pm

National Library, 100 Victoria Street

Level 10, Gallery Entrance (Meeting point)

There are also regular weekend tours in English and Chinese.

Regular Public Tours

English 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Mandarin 3.00pm – 4.00pm

No sign-up required.

Limited to 20 participants on a first-come-first-served basis.

National Library, 100 Victoria Street

Level 10, Gallery Entrance (Meeting point)

2020 January 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19 February 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 & 29 March 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15



The first and last page of the Will and Codicil of Tan Kim Seng, Koh Seow Chuan collection, National Library, Singapore. PHOTOS: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



4. Read the wills of prominent individuals who helped shape Singapore

What do Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Singapore’s public waterworks have in common? Both received significant support from prominent businessman and philanthropist, Tan Kim Seng (1805 – 1864). The Penang-born merchant came to Singapore in the 1820s and made his fortune as a trader. His will and codicil, which is on display at the exhibition, gives us an idea of the extent of his wealth and his family relationships.

5. Find out more about Singapore’s past from experts

As part of the exhibition, the National Library is holding a series of lectures with experts on Singapore’s early history.

[On Paper] Moving People and the Making of the Colonial Malay World, 1784 – 1871

15 Feb 2020 (English)

11.00am – 12.00pm

National Library, 100 Victoria Street

Level 5 Possibility Room

Free admission, register here: go.gov.sg/onpapermovingpeople

[Archives Unlocked] Highlights of the Straits Settlements Records Exhibits

18 Feb 2020 (English)

7.00pm – 8.00pm

National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise

Level 3 Oldham Theatre

Free admission, register here: go.gov.sg/archivesunlockedssr

If you are unable to make a trip down to the National Library Building’s Level 10 Gallery, fret not. An accompanying publication of the same name features articles on the history of early Singapore, and of selected materials on display. The book is available via BookSG (go.gov.sg/onpaperbook).