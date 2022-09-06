What AI still cannot do: Reason and truly empathise

Tech behemoth Meta recently launched an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that it proclaimed to be ground-breaking.

According to the company, BlenderBot 2.0 can demonstrate empathy, exhibit knowledge and exude personality when in conversation with humans. Unlike existing chatbots that cannot build on prior information or reference past ideas, BlenderBot 2.0 can purportedly retrieve information from the Internet and use it to build long-term memory. Meta claims that this knowledge-building capacity is what makes its chatbot a superior conversational agent.