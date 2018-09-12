Well-designed funeral facilities may help communities be more accepting of them: Experts

SINGAPORE - Picture cafes, a flower market and space where events can be held, housed around columbariums with modern exteriors and on grounds that the public can access, not just to attend a funeral.

Architecture students incorporated these ideas into 52 designs of funeral facilities for a competition organised by the Ang Chin Moh Foundation and the National University of Singapore's Department of Architecture.

In total, 14 of the designs went on display on Wednesday (Sept 12) at the Mount Vernon Sanctuary. They will be there as part of an open house until Sept 16.

The thrust of the competition was to address the issue of integrating funeral facilities into public spaces.

There is a demand for such facilities given Singapore's ageing population, said Ms Wong Chiu Ying, director of facilities planning and development at the National Environment Agency, at a panel discussion on Wednesday.

She added that these facilities have to be designed well to help communities to accept them.

Mr Ang Ziqian, founder of the Ang Chin Moh Foundation, said the competition was organised to show that the "best use of land in Singapore is to use it for both the dead and the living".

Such a facility so close to where people live, work and play may have caused some discomfort in the past.

When it emerged that a new burial facility will be built along the shoreline in Tanah Merah next year, some members of public expressed concerns that the scattering of ashes will be done within a confined coastal space, close to where recreational activities, such as sailing are held.

In January 2015, would-be-residents of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Fernvale Lea were unhappy when they learnt there was a plan to build a Chinese temple with a columbarium next to their flats.

Mr Ang said architectural designs which allow funeral facilities to sit discreetly, and yet be close to housing areas, may help to dispel myths and taboos surrounding death, and to achieve buy-in with residents.

A funeral facility located next to a housing estate may not impact its value, said Ms Jacqueline Sng, founder of Poise Real Estate Group.

Ms Sng, 31, noted that estates such as Bidadari, which is located next to a columbarium, are highly sought after. Mount Vernon Sanctuary will make way for the estate at the end of this month.

Sales exercises for BTO flats in Bidadari, which come with higher price tags, have consistently drawn more applicants than units available.

Ms Sng said in her 14 years in the real estate business, she has found that customers have also not been afraid to purchase property during the seventh lunar month, typically regarded as a taboo period.

Referring to the winning entry of the design competition, which featured a proposed columbarium built inside Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park, Ms Sng said: "If I'm a resident and I know the park has all the facilities, I'd be happy to not have to travel all the way to Mandai or Choa Chu Kang (for funeral facilities)."

Mr Nicholas Makoto, 25, a resident of Bishan who lives within walking distance of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, said: "The concept of a columbarium in a park is a bit unusual, but I think it's okay given the space constraints in Singapore."

He added however that there is a need to be mindful of others who may be more sensitive to such taboos.