Welding at construction sites must be kept away from screening nets for fire safety: SCDF, MOM

SINGAPORE – Welding at construction sites must be kept at least 3m away from screening nets as a fire safety measure, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Otherwise, such nets must be shielded from welding and other “hot works” with non-combustible material.

The reply in The Straits Times Forum page on Dec 10 was in response to a letter written by a reader on Dec 1 over the recent fire at Wang Fuk Court in the New Territories in Hong Kong.

The fire, which engulfed seven of the eight 31-storey residential blocks , claimed at least 160 lives in what is reportedly the city’s deadliest blaze since 1948.

Hong Kong authorities subsequently said that parts of the mesh on the building scaffolding to catch debris did not meet fire-safety standards. Foam boards used to protect windows during renovation were also highly flammable.

In his forum letter , Mr Solomon Tan Kia Tang warned that the extensive use of fabric netting, tarpaulin and canvas sheets on local worksites remains a serious and underestimated fire hazard.

He also highlighted the increasing use of canvas sheets as noise-dampening barriers, which may inadvertently raise fire risks if installed near hot works, temporary or confined spaces.

Replying to the concerns raised, SCDF Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong, director of fire safety department, and Mr Sebastian Tan, director of occupational safety and health inspectorate at MOM, said the authorities are studying lessons from the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong.

The housing complex in Tai Po district was undergoing major repairs, for which bamboo scaffolding was erected and wrapped with construction safety nets when the fire broke out on Nov 26.

SCDF and MOM said they will see if further enhancements are needed for Singapore’s fire safety framework.

In their letter, they noted that residential flats in Singapore are designed with fire-rated walls and floors, forming compartments that can contain a fire within each unit.

“Materials used for facades must meet stringent fire safety standards to limit fire spread. Common corridors, exit staircases and lift lobbies are ventilated to dissipate heat and smoke. Buildings are installed with hose reels and rising mains to facilitate firefighting operations,” they said.

The agencies added that any construction or alteration works must be approved by the authorities. On site, welding and other hot works must be kept clear of coverings, while screening nets cannot obstruct ventilation or escape routes.

“Hoardings that separate occupied areas from areas undergoing building works, such as fences, must be made of non-combustible materials,” they said.

The agencies stressed that there are already strict rules governing facade materials, construction practices and on-site fire-risk controls.

They also said that professional engineers and registered architects must regularly inspect worksites to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. MOM conducts its own checks while BCA and HDB audit projects to ensure that structural elements meet fire-resistance standards.

Non-compliance can lead to penalties or work suspensions, they added.

The agencies said they continually review their fire safety standards and requirements, and learn from international best practices.

“Residents also play a key role in fire prevention by avoiding unsafe practices, like leaving cooking and lighted materials unattended, and charging devices without supervision. Home owners are encouraged to install home fire alarm devices,” they said.

“We are studying lessons learnt from the Wang Fuk Court fire to further enhance our fire safety framework as necessary. Nevertheless, public vigilance is still necessary as no regulatory regime can completely eliminate the risk of fires,” they added.