Welcoming Hari Raya with loved ones over Zoom

Like many who are celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Madam Siti Zubaidah Isa and her family said there was a sense of the familiar yesterday when they put on their festive best to break fast on the final day of Ramadan with loved ones, amid tighter measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The 40-year-old fitness trainer and her family wore matching outfits to break fast over Zoom with her husband Rohaizad Muhammed Sahid's brother and his family.

In the light of the rise in community infections, people can gather only in groups of up to five, down from eight previously, until May 30, while households can now receive only five distinct visitors a day. Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli urged the Muslim community yesterday to be patient and do their part for the nation's collective safety.

SEE THE BIG STORY A8

• The Prime Minister wishes all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

• The Straits Times wishes its Muslim readers Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.