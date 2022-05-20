Weight-loss, Star Wars and flying the flag: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
In this edition, we take a look at how our MPs have been taking better care of their health, getting a makeover and feeling the Force.
Diet, exercise and shots
Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has cut a trim figure in recent months, and those wondering how he did it now have an answer.
Last Friday (May 13), 400 community and religious leaders came together at Pan Pacific Singapore to mark Hari Raya, where they shared a "healthy yet sedap (delicious)" meal that included baked codfish, gado-gado, and sago pudding and fresh mango in a low calorie organic palm sugar sauce.
The menu was requested by Mr Masagos, who told the attendees that he had lost 13kg and controlled his cholesterol levels in a span of seven months to take better care of his health.
The minister shared that one of his blood vessels was slightly choked some time back, and he immediately followed the doctor's advice to consume daily medicine. He also took the opportunity of work from home arrangements to exercise more and watch his eating habits.
Mr Masagos's transformation did not go unnoticed: the next day, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who had attended the event, posted on Facebook about his colleague's weight loss journey.
SM Teo shared pictures of a sharp-jawed Mr Masagos, and added that he himself went exercising after the meal, with an 8.1km jog in the morning.
"It's difficult to start but once you get going and see the results, it becomes easier. So let's all get started if we haven't done so yet," said SM Teo.
On Wednesday, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong took to Facebook to share the moment of his second booster jab against Covid-19.
Although the jab was "uneventful so far", he took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of good personal hygiene and observing health ministry guidelines to keep Covid-19 at bay.
The second booster shot is currently recommended for those aged 80 and above, residents of aged-care facilities and medically vulnerable people. Mr Goh turns 81 on Friday.
People aged 60 to 79 can also take a second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot if they wish to, even though authorities have yet to recommend that they do so.
May the cockles be with you
Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) took a page out of his colleague Jamus Lim's (Sengkang GRC) book on Wednesday (May 19) when he posted about a Grab ride he was in.
Mr Perera had just stepped onboard and was "greeted by a sight for sore eyes" - a dashboard full of Star Wars memorabilia, including different generations of stormtroopers, Darth Vader armrest cushions and even a plushie of the creature many know as "Baby Yoda".
"Life is not always easy. Whenever I meet people who inject a bit of cheer and good humour into their work, it warms the cockles of my heart!" he said, using the phrase that Prof Lim had popularised during the 2020 General Election.
The phrase gained traction after he used it during the televised debate that featured one candidate each from the Workers' Party, Progress Singapore Party, Singapore Democratic Party, and the incumbent People's Action Party.
As newly-minted Sengkang GRC MP, Prof Lim reprised the line in his thank you speech to voters.
Besides figurines and bobbleheads of iconic characters from the famous sci-fi franchise, the Star Wars-loving driver had a replica of the Death Star hologram glowing on his dashboard. How's that for fandom?
Prof Lim commented on the post to say that it warms his heart too, to which Mr Perera replied: "The Force will be with you...always....along with the 'hum!'", using the Cantonese word for cockles.
Passing the baton on cheering
The SEA games are well underway, and there have been many headlines this week celebrating the achievements of Singapore's athletes.
Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also the Singapore National Olympic Council president, has been in Vietnam cheering on our sportsmen and women, who have won medals in sports such as swimming, pencak silat, wushu and fencing.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Monday (May 16) posted on Facebook to say that he would be making his way to Vietnam as well to support Team Singapore. Mr Tong said that he was on the same flight as some of these athletes and gave them his best ahead of their contests.
In a comment, Mr Tan asked his colleague to hurry and get there. "Quickly come and cheer….my voice is gone," he said.
Asked by a netizen if he had lost his voice from the SEA games or the FA Cup final - held earlier this month that saw his favourite football club Liverpool crowned champions - Mr Tan said: "Both!"
Mr Tan took the opportunity to add: "But for Edwin Tong I guess it'd only be for SEA Games. Not much happening for Man U anywhere…". Mr Tong's choice of football team, Manchester United, was booted out of the FA Cup at an earlier stage.
To this, Mr Tong said: "I'm not talking to you guys!"
Mr Tong appeared to have taken the burn in his stride: on Tuesday, he appeared in a wefie with Mr Tan from the stands, where they were cheering on Team Singapore's men's badminton team. Singapore lost to Malaysia 3-2 to take the joint bronze medal.
Parting ways with the center parting
Besides speaking up actively on issues close to his heart, many would say that one of the defining characteristics for Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) is his hair.
More specifically, his famous center parting, which he has made numerous references to in his social media postings - the most recent one being on Sunday.
Taking some time to spend with his family after a long day of events and home visits, Mr Ng said that he came home to a free makeover from his three daughters, who he affectionately referred to as "three little monkeys".
In photos accompanying the post, Mr Ng is seen in various stages of the home makeover, his trademark look nowhere in sight.
"Centre parting is quite upset I think," he added cheekily, followed by a string of emojis.
Many netizens on Facebook commented that it was an adorable moment, with one saying that he was blessed to have such "princess hairstylists".
Another said: "Trust your kids! Seriously."