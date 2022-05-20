Weight-loss, Star Wars and flying the flag: What politicians are up to this week

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has cut a trim figure in recent months, and those wondering how he did it now have an answer.

Last Friday (May 13), 400 community and religious leaders came together at Pan Pacific Singapore to mark Hari Raya, where they shared a "healthy yet sedap (delicious)" meal that included baked codfish, gado-gado, and sago pudding and fresh mango in a low calorie organic palm sugar sauce.

The menu was requested by Mr Masagos, who told the attendees that he had lost 13kg and controlled his cholesterol levels in a span of seven months to take better care of his health.

The minister shared that one of his blood vessels was slightly choked some time back, and he immediately followed the doctor's advice to consume daily medicine. He also took the opportunity of work from home arrangements to exercise more and watch his eating habits.

Mr Masagos's transformation did not go unnoticed: the next day, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who had attended the event, posted on Facebook about his colleague's weight loss journey.

SM Teo shared pictures of a sharp-jawed Mr Masagos, and added that he himself went exercising after the meal, with an 8.1km jog in the morning.

"It's difficult to start but once you get going and see the results, it becomes easier. So let's all get started if we haven't done so yet," said SM Teo.