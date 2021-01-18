Weekly Podcasts: Covid-19 vaccine safety; how Asia will view Trump's legacy

Among our list of weekly podcasts, Health Check Podcast guest expert Prof Ooi Eng Eong addresses Covid-19 vaccine safety to reassure Singaporeans.
Among our list of weekly podcasts, Health Check Podcast guest expert Prof Ooi Eng Eong addresses Covid-19 vaccine safety to reassure Singaporeans.
Outgoing US President Donald Trump (left) together with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during the former's trip to the Philippines in 2017.
Health Check Ep 52: Addressing Covid-19 vaccine safety with Prof Ooi Eng Eong (featuring Prof Ooi Eng Eong from the Duke-NUS Medical School)

Asian Insider Ep 56: Trump’s presidency - how Asia will view his legacy (featuring Professor Kishore Mahbubani, Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute at NUS, Professor C Raja Mohan from NUS' Institute of South Asian Studies & Mr Ankit Panda from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace)

Lunch With Sumiko Ep 28: Opposition Leader & Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh

#PopVultures Ep 39: GOT7 and longevity of pop idol groups

The Big Story Ep 69: Expert says rise in imported Covid-19 cases not threatening healthcare system yet (featuring Associate Professor Alex Cook of NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 116: Indra Sahdan on how to groom Singapore's next goal machine (featuring former national captain and Lions marksman Indra Sahdan)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 110: Making the most of S'pore's coastline (featuring ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke, travel correspondent Clara Lock & music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi) 

