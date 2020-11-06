Weekly podcasts: Chat with Lawrence Wong; can seagrass help in climate change?

ST Podcasts of the week (Nov 6)

Lunch With Sumiko Ep 24: 2020 feels like a lifetime for Lawrence Wong (featuring the Minister for Education and Second Minister for Finance)

The Big Story Ep 51: What closure of Robinsons also means for Orchard Road shopping belt & retail scene (featuring president of the Singapore Retailers Association, R. Dhinakaran)

The Big Story Ep 52: Data breaches and stiffer fines: Parliament debates PDPA amendments (featuring ST tech editor Irene Tham)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 107: New normal for attending live sports events? (featuring ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz & ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan)

Health Check Ep 47: You don't make a baby to save your marriage (featuring associate professor Angie Chew, the founder and chief executive of the Brahm Centre)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 101: HK's famous TamJai SamGor Mixian noodle chain opens in SG; virtual Singapore Writers Festival (featuring ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke & ST journalist Toh Wen Li)

Green Pulse Ep 36: Looking under the sea for a nature-based solution (featuring Dr Siti Maryam, a marine ecologist at the environmental consultant company DHI Water & Environment)

Asian Insider Ep 48: Disunited States of America - internal tensions worsening (featuring Mallory Newall - public opinion analyst and Washington DC-based director at Ipsos Public Affairs - and Florida-based historian Charles Zendel)

Editor Says Ep 2: Beyond the US election, what is at stake is democracy itself (featuring Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times)

