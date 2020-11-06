Weekly podcasts: Chat with Lawrence Wong; can seagrass help in climate change?

The Straits Times' executive editor Sumiko Tan (right) hosts Minister for Education and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong (left), who is also the co-chair of the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force in her Lunch With Sumiko podcast.
Dr Siti Maryam, a marine ecologist at the environmental consultant company DHI Water & Environment, joins us in our Green Pulse podcast about an ocean-based solution to tackling climate change: Seagrass.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

ST Podcasts of the week (Nov 6)

Lunch With Sumiko Ep 24: 2020 feels like a lifetime for Lawrence Wong (featuring the Minister for Education and Second Minister for Finance)

The Big Story Ep 51: What closure of Robinsons also means for Orchard Road shopping belt & retail scene (featuring president of the Singapore Retailers Association, R. Dhinakaran)

The Big Story Ep 52: Data breaches and stiffer fines: Parliament debates PDPA amendments (featuring ST tech editor Irene Tham)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 107: New normal for attending live sports events? (featuring ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz & ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan)

Health Check Ep 47: You don't make a baby to save your marriage (featuring associate professor Angie Chew, the founder and chief executive of the Brahm Centre)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 101: HK's famous TamJai SamGor Mixian noodle chain opens in SG; virtual Singapore Writers Festival (featuring ST food critic Wong Ah Yoke & ST journalist Toh Wen Li)

Green Pulse Ep 36: Looking under the sea for a nature-based solution (featuring Dr Siti Maryam, a marine ecologist at the environmental consultant company DHI Water & Environment)

Asian Insider Ep 48: Disunited States of America - internal tensions worsening (featuring Mallory Newall - public opinion analyst and Washington DC-based director at Ipsos Public Affairs - and Florida-based historian Charles Zendel)

Editor Says Ep 2: Beyond the US election, what is at stake is democracy itself (featuring Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times)

Topics: 