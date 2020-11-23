Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What obstacles women face when returning to work

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 23)

Singapore’s most prominent and favourable CEOs: How it's an advantage to a business (featuring Mr Andrew Nicholls, managing director & co-founder, Carma Asia)

Covid-19 intensifies the need to protect against cyber hackers (featuring Mr Gene Yu, co-founder and chief executive, Blackpanda)

The obstacles women face when returning to work (featuring Mr Munir Nanji, managing director & Asia-Pacific head of Global Subsidiaries Group Citi, and Ms Sher-li Torrey, Mums @ Work)

Action for climate plays big role in trade talks (featuring Ms Barbara Plinkert, European Union ambassador to Singapore)

Local literary scene making leap to screens (Mr Justin Deimen, president, 108 Media and cartoonist Sonny Liew)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx