Weekly infection rate rises slightly to 0.9; six more deaths

There were 2,038 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore yesterday, down from 3,474 the day before, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.90, up slightly from 0.89 on Wednesday.

The infection growth rate has been below one for six consecu-tive days.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The ICU utilisation rate has been on a decline in the past two weeks. The figure was 58.8 per cent yesterday, down from 62.6 per cent on Wednesday. It was 70.2 per cent on Nov 4, although the total number of ICU beds has varied during this period - between 398 and 430.

Six people aged between 57 and 84 died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities here to 625.

The new infections yesterday comprised 1,964 cases in the community, 67 in migrant worker dormitories and seven that were imported.

Of the community cases, 294 are seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 246,853.

Among clusters under close monitoring by MOH is Jenaris Home at Pelangi Village with six new cases, bringing its total to 70. Iman Childcare in Woodgrove also had two new cases, bringing its total to 36.

So far, 85 per cent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, 86 per cent have at least one dose of a vaccine and 22 per cent have received booster shots.