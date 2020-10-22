Weekly audits on bigger dorms to curb virus

Dormitories with 500 residents or more can expect to be audited at least once a week, while other dorms will be audited during routine inspections.
Larger dormitories here will be audited at least once a week as part of a new programme to strengthen the implementation of safe living measures and minimise the Covid-19 infection rate in dormitories.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday that a new Infection Prevention and Control programme will be rolled out to all dormitories across the island, aimed at curbing the spread of future infectious diseases in dormitories.

Developed by the MOM's Assurance, Care and Engagement Group and the Ministry of Health, the programme targets dormitory operators and staff, residents and MOM's officers.

Auditors will be trained to ensure workers are familiar with hygiene practices such as hand washing before meals, proper use of masks, keeping group sizes to no more than five, and reporting sick when they feel unwell.

Audits will be conducted by MOM officers and about 100 volunteers from the Singapore Healthcare Corps, of whom 40 are nurses familiar with infectious disease management.

MOM said the audits for the other dorms will be carried out during routine inspections.

