Week-on-week infection ratio for Covid-19 falls below one for first time in three weeks

SINGAPORE - The number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases has been falling, with the weekly infection ratio now below one for the first time in three weeks.

The week-on-week infection ratio - which refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before - was at 0.98 on Sunday (May 29).

The last time the week-on-week infection ratio was below one was on May 7, at 0.96.

A week-on-week infection ratio below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is decreasing.

The total number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore fell to 2,448 on Sunday, down from 3,244 the day before, according to the Ministry of Health's daily update.

The number of hospitalisations, however, increased to 334 on Sunday, from 301 the day before.

Of the hospitalised cases, 39 required oxygen supplementation while nine are currently in the intensive care unit.

There were zero deaths on Sunday.

Of the 2,448 new cases, 2,185 were detected via antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 263 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 103 new imported cases, with nine detected through PCR tests and 94 through ART.

As at Sunday, Singapore has recorded a total of 1,295,920 Covid-19 cases and 1,383 deaths.