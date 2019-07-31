Website using ESM Goh Chok Tong's name to solicit bitcoin investments fake: MAS

SINGAPORE - A website using Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's name to solicit investments in bitcoins is fraudulent and misleading, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 31), the MAS said it is aware of the website that had fabricated comments attributed to ESM Goh, who is also a senior adviser to the authority.

The site asks readers to make a minimum initial deposit of $250 into a purported trading platform, Bitcoin Loophole, which would automatically initiate trades on their behalf.

It also requests for credit card or bank account details.

The MAS said that the statements made by the website are either false or have been taken out of context and used in a misleading way.

Members of the public are advised to be cautious and avoid providing any financial or personal information on the website, or on forms linked to it, it added.

Anyone who suspects that an investment could be fraudulent or misused for other unlawful activities should report such cases to the police.

The authority noted that in the past year, there have been other websites that fraudulently used the names and photos of ministers, including MAS chairman and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and other prominent public personalities to solicit bitcoin investments.

More information on cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency investments are available through MoneySense's consumer alerts.