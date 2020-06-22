Web portal aims to get firms helping one another

With companies in Singapore facing challenges to their revenues and operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a technological solutions firm is seeking to connect companies and help them adapt to the ever-changing business landscape.

One X Tech, a Web and application development firm, launched Biz United SG (www.bizunited.sg) earlier this month.

This online directory features service packages offered by local companies that other businesses can tap to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The website aims to build a network of mutual support among firms, offering discounts or trials on work services and solutions.

One X Tech head of digital solutions Joel Koh said: "As firm believers of empowering businesses through digital technologies, we hope to build an online community of local businesses that support one another during and beyond Covid-19."

So far, around 140 companies, most of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, have listed their services - described as "support packages" that will help fellow businesses - on the directory. These services span a range of industries, including human resources, logistics, remote work, finance and marketing.

The support packages include pro bono training on compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act, free trials for delivery services, as well as discounts on flexible work spaces.

Companies that are interested in engaging the services listed can send their inquiries to the vendors through a simple contact form on the website or by e-mail.

"In these challenging times, we believe local businesses can count on one another to discover new capabilities and synergies with ease," said Mr Koh.