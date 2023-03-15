Weapons including machetes, airsoft pistol, seized in drug bust; 3 S’poreans arrested

SINGAPORE - Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers have arrested three Singaporeans suspected of drug trafficking offences in an anti-drug operation in Ubi Ave 1 and Bukit Timah.

They also seized an assortment of narcotics worth around $118,000 and weapons including an airsoft pistol, machetes and swords, the agency said on Wednesday.

About 350g of methamphetamine or Ice, 778g of cannabis, 235g of ketamine, 41 Ecstasy tablets, 100 Erimin-5 tablets and 50 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps were taken during the operation on Monday.

A 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested after CNB officers raided a unit in Ubi Ave 1. Most of the drugs, various paraphernelia and weapons were seized there. The man is under investigation for possession of offensive weapons which also included knuckle dusters.

Another 32-year-old man was arrested in Bukit Timah, where he was found with 5g of Ice and other drug paraphernelia.

Superintendent Stanley Seah, Deputy Director of the CNB’s Intelligence Division, said armed drug traffickers increase the threats posed to its officers.

“But this will not deter us,” he said. “CNB officers will remain steadfast in our efforts to prevent drugs from flowing to the streets.”

The Misuse of Drugs Act outlaws drug trafficking in Singapore, with any person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis facing the death penalty.

Investigations into all three suspects are ongoing.