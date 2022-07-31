'We were hit by a tsunami': ICA officers look back at passport application surge in June

SINGAPORE - He had planned to celebrate his daughter's second birthday with his wife and in-laws in a restaurant in Bugis in mid-June, but Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer Muhammad Asri Othman reached the venue only at about 9pm, when it was taking last orders.

Sergeant (3) Asri had volunteered to stay behind even after his shift ended at 5pm at the ICA Building in Kallang Road, to assist Singaporeans who urgently needed to renew their passports and those who had formed queues outside the building even after closing hours.