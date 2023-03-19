Wong Kim Hoh meets...

‘We should worry about the dementia epidemic,’ says CEO of St Luke’s Hospital for the elderly

St Luke’s Hospital CEO, Associate Professor Tan Boon Yeow says more needs to be done to improve the level of dementia care in Singapore: "The percentage of people ageing is growing at a rapid rate and we know that dementia is related to age."
Wong Kim Hoh
Deputy Life Editor
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It is not your usual hospital ward. For one thing, there is a courtyard filled with plants. There is also an activity corner, with shelves holding plastic baskets filled with toy fish and vegetables such as broccoli and eggplant. Framed pictures – mostly of trees and plants – line the walls.

In one bed, a woman rests, her bony hands cradling a baby doll clad in powder-blue rompers with the words Little Brother emblazoned across the chest. Around the corner, another woman, with snowy white hair, tells a nurse in a mixture of Mandarin and Hokkien that soya sauce is an essential ingredient for fried rice.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top