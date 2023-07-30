‘We’re lovin’ it’: Couple wed at McDonald’s in West Coast Park

SINGAPORE – What started off as a joke became a dream come true for McDonald’s fans Elson Tong and Yong Yong Qing when they tied the knot at the fast-food chain’s West Coast Park outlet on July 19.

With 55 of their family members and friends present, they exchanged vows in the restaurant’s pavilion, with the iconic golden arches in the background.

The couple, both 26, met in junior college in 2015 and have been together for about seven years.

On a visit to McDonald’s in April 2021, Mr Tong, who works in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, joked about marrying a buttermilk crispy chicken burger as it is his favourite item on the menu.

Ms Yong, a senior associate at Changi Airport Group, responded in jest, saying: “Why don’t we get married at McDonald’s?”

The idea seemed amusing as first but gradually grew on the pair, who wanted a relaxing and fun solemnisation ceremony.

“It reflects our personalities as a couple; we like to keep things simple and fuss-free. We also wanted our guests to be able to dress comfortably,” Ms Yong told The Straits Times.

Their families and friends were taken by surprise when they heard the couple’s plans.