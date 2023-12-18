‘We’re investing in them’: New initiative spurs low-income families to break out of poverty

SINGAPORE – For eight years, Ms Azliana Ahmad lived with her husband and her seven children aged five to 17 in a cramped public rental flat, where they slept on mattresses in the living room.

In July, the family got the keys to a new home, their own four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Sengkang.

“This is my biggest achievement and I feel very proud of myself,” said Ms Azliana. “Even though it’s very late for me, I’m already 38 years old, it’s okay.

“I can see how happy my kids are. When we were doing the renovation for the kitchen, they were like: This is our kitchen? Even my daughter said: It’s like a condo.”

Ms Azliana, who bought her flat in 2015 but later struggled to keep her family afloat, found a structured way of pursuing her goals after joining a development programme in October 2022.

The Empowered Families Initiative (EFI) – set up by a group of social service practitioners in 2021 – gave her monthly grants and topped up what she saved of the grants to help tide her over.

Ms Azliana did not have savings of her own before. With the extra cash, she bought bunk beds for her new home, on top of enrolling in a diploma course and for a driving licence, and running her home-based businesses, Sarahah Kitchen, which sells Malay food, and Dapuur Makmokz, which serves Vietnamese fare. She is also saving up to pay her mortgage.

EFI was the winning project in a nationwide competition by local charity =Dreams Asia, which saw more than 60 teams in Singapore vying for the $500,000 grand prize to create a breakthrough project to end poverty. The competition began in May 2022 and announced its winner a year later.

The initiative gives families $250 every month over six months to improve their circumstances, for instance by taking courses and clearing their debt.

A total of 27 families, many of whom are living in rental flats, have taken part in the programme. They are chosen after going through an interview and showing that they are keen to pursue certain goals to improve their situations.

Applicants with a per capita household income of $800 or less a month are eligible, but this is not a hard and fast criterion, said the project’s founder Adriana Rasip.

The Majurity Trust, a philanthropic organisation, is one of the funders of the programme.

To encourage families to save money, EFI tops up what they manage to save of their monthly grants by double the amount, and another $300 if they do not dip into their savings for six months.

Participants meet other families in the programme every month to update one another on their progress, and keep one another accountable to their goals.

Said Ms Adriana: “Families may feel very alone on this journey when they work on their goals, but with other people’s support and encouragement going through the same things, they are able to lean on one another for support and also lobangs (opportunities), resources.”

EFI – inspired by a similar, two-year programme in the United States – aims to invest in the plans of lower-income families to improve their life circumstances, rather than seeing them as passive recipients of assistance.