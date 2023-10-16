‘We need to get it right all the time’: How Singapore’s bomb disposal unit responds to threats

SINGAPORE – Bomb disposal veteran Peter Chong has 18 years’ experience dealing with unexploded bombs, among them the largest war-era bomb to be neutralised in Singapore.

But the worry of such relics blowing up unpredictably still weighs on him every time he encounters one.

Part of the risk of handling the remnants of previous wars lies in the instability inherent in older bombs, said First Warrant Officer (1WO) Chong, who has destroyed about 10 such explosives as part of the Singapore Armed Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

In 2016, the 41-year-old spent about three weeks disposing a 227kg Vietnam War bomb – the largest of its kind found here – that came on a barge carrying a consignment of sand for a land reclamation work in Tuas.

“Yes, we know how (the bomb) functions, but on the other hand, you still have the worry that this is still live. No matter how confident you are, you will still have the fear of what if (the bomb detonates prematurely),” he said.

The threat mounts when an unexploded bomb still has its fuse, the mechanism that initiates an explosion – as was the case for the 100kg World War II bomb found in Upper Bukit Timah in September, which triggered the largest evacuation involving such a war relic in Singapore.

Not only did the Upper Bukit Timah bomb have both its front and rear fuses, it also lacked a safety mechanism, said 1WO Chong, who supervised its disposal with the EOD unit’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Ng Tee Yang.

On Oct 12, EOD gave the media a peek into the sweat and toil that goes into being the only national responder that is on standby round-the-clock to deal with any threats from unexploded ordnances and improvised explosive devices.

Representatives from the unit demonstrated how its personnel responded to bomb threats over 54 years as its experience, technology and techniques increased in sophistication.

Since EOD’s formation in 1969 with six members, including four officer cadets, it now tackles a range of bomb-related work, including clearance projects involving unexploded bombs found during land reclamation or underground tunnelling; assisting in overseas missions; and sweeping venues for bombs before national events.

Singapore’s densely packed residential areas, however, limits the unit’s ability to fully embrace the latest technological developments when unexploded ordnances are uncovered near estates.

This means that it still has to fall back on the use of sandbags and concrete blocks, said LTC Ng.

In response to the Upper Bukit Timah bomb, the EOD activated 45 personnel to prepare the site over three days for live-firing to destroy the bomb and to build a protective shelter of 1,000 sandbags and 55 concrete blocks for surrounding structures.

Some of the boots on the ground in the bomb disposal operation were full-time national servicemen being trained to neutralise explosives and prepare beyond peace-time operations, said LTC Ng.

This comes as more unexploded ordnances from the past are expected to be found around Singapore due to construction works. Another bomb was discovered near Chapel Road in Katong on Fri.

Among the NSFs was Third Sergeant (3SG) Teo Jin Kay, who was activated for his first bomb disposal, six months after he started training for the role in April.