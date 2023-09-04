We’ve never seen anything like that: Woman behind TikTok video on lost and found corner in coffee shop

SINGAPORE – Businesswoman Julia Chia could not believe her eyes when she saw a lost and found corner at a Bukit Batok coffee shop with several ez-link cards, keys, and credit and debit cards.

Mrs Chia, 26, had chanced upon the lost and found corner in Mei De Coffeeshop in Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 while having breakfast with her husband there last Thursday morning, and took to TikTok later that day to express her excitement about the high level of safety in Singapore.

The video, posted on an account she shares with her husband, has since received almost a million views.

Mrs Chia, who moved to Singapore from Germany two years ago and co-founded sustainable lifestyle brand kupaa, said the lost and found corner was in “plain sight and accessible to everyone”.

She added: “Singapore is known for being secure, but... we are widely travelled and have never seen anything like this.”

Netizens were also impressed with the corner and shared examples of the times they had left laptops or phones in public places and came back to find them untouched.

One netizen said: “This is one of the traits the locals grew up with for generations, not to take what’s not yours, so most items can usually be found even if it’s lost.”

Others had more amusing takes.

One netizen said he once used his phone to reserve a table and although no one stole the phone, he found that all the chairs were gone when he returned.

Another netizen said: “Someone left their laptop and study notes on a table and went to the toilet. When they came back, their laptop was still there but the notes were gone.”

The owner of Mei De Coffeeshop, who wanted to be known only as Mr Bai, said the corner is an act of “community service” and that the items featured in Ms Chia’s TikTok video have been unclaimed for “a couple of months”.

Mr Bai, 41, said: “We’ve been in the coffee shop and canteen business for a long time, and we always have customers who misplace their keys, ez-link cards and wallets.”

He added that customers have also left behind laptops and phones, but that these items are kept more securely in drawers behind the counter.