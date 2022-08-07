TYLER TEN, 26

Actor

Q What was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I was an instructor at the Urban Search and Rescue Branch, Civil Defence Academy. I assisted in conducting lifesaving skills lessons which included response to road traffic accidents, as well as breaching and stabilising techniques for collapsed structures.

I held the rank of sergeant and served from July 2016 to May 2018. As an NSman, I am currently attached to a fire station where I work beside fellow firefighters, both regulars and national servicemen, during my in-camp training.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A The fondest memories were from when I was still a trainee in my section commander course, which took six months.

I remember the week when we were tested on the various skills before we passed out as section commanders. There were several exercises on firefighting and rescue scenarios and we were each given a command role to test our leadership abilities.

I witnessed teamwork, good cooperation, and we gave our all to accomplish our missions. During our passing out parade, it was an emotional moment as I was very proud of my course mates and myself, but I also knew the time had come to part with them as we would be posted to different fire stations.

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A I can proudly say I served my NS and I am now looking forward to contributing more to Singapore's safety and security as an NSman. I am sure all Singaporean men will be proud to serve our country.