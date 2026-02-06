Making a ‘meaningful difference’: Twins lauded by SCDF for helping in about 100 emergency cases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Twins Julian (left) and Justin Chan were among 24 first responders who received appreciation plaques in a ceremony on Feb 6.

SINGAPORE - Polytechnic students Julian Chan Zi Jian and Justin Chan Zi Yi were relaxing at home on Nov 25, 2024, when they heard the sound of screeching tyres and crunching metal coming from the main road.

The 21-year-old twin brothers grabbed their first responder kits, which were fully stocked with bandages, gloves, a thermometer and other supplies, and dashed out of their home in the Bukit Timah area .

Within minutes, they arrived at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Upper Bukit Timah Road, and tended to three survivors of a traffic accident.

On Feb 6, the twins were among 24 first responders who received appreciation plaques at a ceremony held by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at Orchard Hotel to recognise their contributions towards saving lives.

Among the recipients was Mr Darryl Lee, a 20-year-old first responder who has answered over 70 calls via SCDF’s myResponder app since he was 16. He is also a finalist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2025 award .

More than 250,000 people have registered on either the SGSecure or myResponder app. About 47,000 people enrolled on the myResponder app in 2025.

Through the Global Positioning System function in the myResponder app, community first responders (CFRs) like Mr Lee and the twin brothers are notified of suspected cardiac arrests and minor fires occurring in their vicinity. This allows them to step in and help out immediately.

The myResponder app, which was launched in 2015, also contains helpful resources, including the location of the nearest automated external defibrillators.

Recalling that night in 2024, the brothers said a grey car was on its side, while a dark grey multi-purpose vehicle was nearby with a damaged bumper and bonnet.

Mr Justin Chan helped the 65-year-old male driver out of the vehicle that had flipped sideways. He then assessed the man’s neck injuries.

Meanwhile, Mr Julian Chan provided first aid for the passengers in the dark grey car – a 42-year-old male driver and his 20-year-old female passenger who had minor injuries.

Mr Justin Chan, who is the younger twin, registered to become a community first responder in April 2023, after finding out about it during a first aid training course conducted by Singapore Red Cross.

He said: “I signed up because I thought it would be a meaningful way to make use of my skills.”

In January 2024, his older twin joined the network as well after attending an SCDF event held at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, where he is studying mechanical engineering.

Mr Julian Chan had previously obtained a standard first aid certificate from the Singapore Red Cross in 2023, believing that it would be a useful skill set. He saw the CFR role as an opportunity to put his training to good use.

“I felt that I could make a meaningful difference,” he said.

Mr Justin Chan responded to more than 50 cases in 2025, while his twin has helped with more than 40 cases.

Speaking at Orchard Hotel, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said: “Emergencies do not choose their moments. But how we respond, individually and collectively, can make all the difference.”

Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, participated in the launch of the 10th edition of the Civil Defence Emergency Handbook, alongside SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap.

Ms Sim Ann (left) and Mr Eric Yap holding the 10th edition of the Civil Defence Emergency Handbook. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

In the light of recent statistics regarding fires caused by active mobility devices (AMDs) that were surfaced in Parliament on Jan 12, the updated handbook contains advisories on AMD and electric vehicle fires.

The handbook also introduces alternative care options for non-emergencies and enhanced guidelines on adverse weather and natural hazards.

At the event, 37 community partners also received plaques for their work with the Ministry of Home Affairs in strengthening emergency preparedness initiatives.

Among the organisations lauded were the National Fire and Emergency Preparedness Council and the People’s Association, which were recognised for their participation in a joint initiative with the SCDF called Better Awareness, Safer Homes (BASH).

The initiative, which kicked off in October 2025 , includes weekly inspections of the common areas of HDB blocks to ensure they remain clutter-free for safer evacuations.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdul Razak, director of the volunteer and community partnership department at SCDF, said: “The contributions of these individuals and organisations play a vital role in strengthening our emergency response capabilities, and their efforts are invaluable to the work we do at SCDF.”