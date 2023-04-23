‘We couldn’t wait for help’: Parents who created jobs for their special needs children

SINGAPORE - When Mr Henry Teong set up 168 Neopolitan Style Pizza at Taman Jurong Food Centre with his wife Mylene in February, their goal was not to rake in huge profits.

Instead, they wanted to create a future job for their 16-year-old son Jonas, who has autism. Today, Jonas helps out with food tasting at the stall.

Mr Teong, 55, holds a day job selling chemical raw materials under his own firm. He told The Sunday Times: ”This stall was opened in the hope that we lead by example to help children with special needs. We hope that Jonas will have a future as he grows up and becomes more capable.”

Over the years, a number of parents have set up businesses for their special needs children, even though they have no prior experience in the chosen sector. At the same time, they hope to extend employment opportunities to others in the special needs community.

This is because persons with disabilities (PWDs), who leave the safe confines of special education schools when they turn 18, have limited options such as sheltered workshops, day activity centres, or are even kept at home. This situation – which can be isolating for them and their caregivers – is described as the “post-18 cliff”.

One such caregiver is Madam Faraliza Zainal, who operated a class for special needs students out of a small storeroom in Sultan Mosque in 2011. Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine it would become an education hub with over 360 students today.

The former regional training manager had only wanted to let her son, Mohd Ashraf Mohd Ali, have an easier time accessing religious lessons, after he was labelled “gila” (crazy in Malay) by some of his madrasah, or religious school, classmates.

Now 23, he has autism and tuberous sclerosis, which triggers epilepsy attacks.

My Inspiring Journey Hub, or “MIJ Hub”, offers academic curriculum, vocational and daily living skills for students with learning differences who are aged two to 30 years. It has three outlets in Singapore, and a new one in Kuala Lumpur.

It even branched out into the food and beverage and retail sectors through Ashraf’s Cafe and INSPO – platforms which were created as a training ground for its graduates to enhance their vocational skills through paid employment. It also runs a food stall at Methodist Girls’ School.

Madam Faraliza, 52, said: ”My students have moderate-to-high special needs and cannot get any job from open employment after they have left their special education school. Rather than to wait for someone to knock on our door, we have to keep coming up with projects and opportunities to engage them.”

One project is The Takeout Campaign, where Ashraf, his peers and a team of volunteers prepare and deliver meals every weekend to 36 low-income families with special needs children during Ramadan.