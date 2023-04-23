‘We couldn’t bear seeing all the kids running around’: Couples struggling with infertility seek support

SINGAPORE - After nine years of multiple fertility treatments and procedures, a couple who have been married for 14 years are still waiting for a bundle of joy they can call their own.

Ms Josephine Foong, 38, and her husband said there was a period of time when they could not bring themselves to attend baby showers or children’s birthday parties.

“We just couldn’t bear seeing all the kids running around,” she said.

Ms Foong was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary syndrome (PCOS) in 2013, a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens – male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts.

Since 2014, she has tried oral medication Clomid, the artificial insemination procedure intrauterine insemination (IUI), and in vitro fertilization (IVF), all to no avail.

Hearing about other couples who successfully conceived through these treatments was tough for Ms Foong and her husband.

“Seeing those who manage to get their children, there was always a tinge of jealousy and disappointment in us,” she said.

According to SingHealth’s website, about 15 per cent of couples in Singapore, or about one in six, are unable to conceive within 12 months of trying for a baby.

In about 39 per cent of these cases, the cause is female infertility. In 20 per cent of the cases, it is male infertility, and in 26 per cent of the cases, the problem lies with both partners.

Ms Foong said she was lucky to be surrounded by supportive people all these years. “Our parents saw how tough it was for us in the process, so they do not push us or stress us for grandchildren.”

When her sister gave birth last year, Ms Foong said there was no way she could avoid attending the baby shower.

“Her baby shower was the first I attended, and because it was my niece, the feeling was different.”

The couple also attended birthday parties of their close friends’ children.

“We can’t say we have overcome the pain, but we are not limiting ourselves to enjoy the joy of our friends,” she said.