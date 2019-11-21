'We believe that one loss is enough': Aloysius Pang's brother pens note after 2 servicemen fined

SINGAPORE - After two servicemen were fined over an incident that led to the death of actor Aloysius Pang, his family has said that they believe "one loss is enough".

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov 19), the actor's elder brother, Mr Jefferson Pang said: "My parents lost a son. We believe that one loss is enough. Other parents' sons have a life ahead of them."

Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang, 28, an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, died on Jan 23, four days after he was seriously injured while in a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand.

Military Expert 2 (ME2) Ivan Teo Gee Siang, 35, and Third Sergeant (NS) Hubert Wah Yun Teng, 31, were in the Howitzer cabin with CFC Pang during the accident.

On Tuesday, a military court heard that Teo and Wah failed to ensure CFC Pang was in a safe position during the movement of the Howitzer's gun barrel.

Teo was fined $7,000, while Wah was fined $8,000 and demoted to corporal.

It was heard in court that the family of CFC Pang reached out to the Singapore Armed Forces for leniency to be exercised in the sentencing of Teo and Wah.

On Tuesday night, after the two servicemen were sentenced, the Instagram account of NoonTalk Media, which represented the actor, posted a note by CFC Pang's brother.

Mr Jefferson Pang said that the issue was "not about blame and pointing fingers now but how it should be prevented in the future".

"Complacency shouldn't be human error alone and preventive measures should be in place for future sons," he added.