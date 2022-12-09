We are sorry for your loss, says family in Henderson Road flat blaze that led to NSF firefighter’s death

SINGAPORE — The family living in a flat that caught fire at Block 91 Henderson Road has offered their condolences to the family of a firefighter who died while putting out the blaze on Thursday.

Mr Muhammad Azri Ramlan, 21, who was in the unit when the fire broke out, said on Friday as he held back tears: “It’s very sad to know of his death. On behalf of my family, I would like to say sorry to his family for their loss.

“They have a great son — he’s an NSF (full-time national serviceman), like me — and he put his life at risk to save others.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Thursday that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.10am.

It added that when SCDF arrived at the scene, the fire was raging inside the unit and the corridor was filled with smoke. Firefighters, donning breathing apparatus, had to force their way into the affected fourth-floor unit of the block in Bukit Merah.

A 19-year-old firefighter who was serving his full-time national service died at the Singapore General Hospital after he fell unconscious when putting out the fire.

The SCDF said he fell unconscious in the kitchen area of the flat. Investigations are ongoing.

The corridor outside the flat that caught fire was charred, and its floor damp, when ST visited on Friday morning.

Workers were fixing the wiring hanging outside the units along the corridor. Several SCDF officers appeared to be inspecting the unit while others wheeled away large waste bins filled with burnt debris.

According to Mr Azri, seven people lived in the flat - Mr Azri and his wife Sri Ayshah Putri Jamari, their seven month-old baby, Ms Ayshah’s 13-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother, as well as Ms Ayshah’s parents.