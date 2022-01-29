6 ways to avoid being scammed

1 Spot the signs
Recognise the tactics that scammers use.
2 Stop and think
Ask yourself or others if a statement, message or job offer could be true.
3 Slow down, don't rush
Do not rush into providing your personal or banking details.
4 Speak to others
Check with others to verify the authenticity of a claim before doing anything.
5 Safeguard personal details
Never disclose personal information, including passwords, even if the request seems legitimate.
6 Seek help
Talk to friends or family members to get advice or support if you have been scammed.