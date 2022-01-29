6 ways to avoid being scammed

1 Spot the signs

Recognise the tactics that scammers use.

2 Stop and think

Ask yourself or others if a statement, message or job offer could be true.

3 Slow down, don't rush

Do not rush into providing your personal or banking details.

4 Speak to others

Check with others to verify the authenticity of a claim before doing anything.

5 Safeguard personal details

Never disclose personal information, including passwords, even if the request seems legitimate.

6 Seek help

Talk to friends or family members to get advice or support if you have been scammed.