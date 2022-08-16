Way forward with Section 377A has broader societal concerns: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - What Singapore does with its colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men goes beyond the law itself and has broader societal concerns, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

While views on the law and criminalisation of homosexual behaviour have evolved, a large part of the population is concerned about whether the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code will change society's values around family and marriage, he said on Monday (Aug 15).

The Republic's way of addressing the issue is to engage the different groups to reach an accommodation on the way forward without deepening divisions, a process that is under way, he added.

Mr Wong made the point in response to a question by Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, who had asked him when the law would be scrapped.

Calling Mr Wong a "modern man" and a cosmopolitan who had studied at Harvard, Mr Micklethwait said: "It must be very embarrassing having a law like that when you are trying to bring people to come to Singapore."

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, replied that it is well understood that the law was a legacy left behind by the British, and that the Government is aware that many other Asian countries that were former British colonies have repealed it over the years.

"But we also know that in Singapore, there are many segments who feel that it is not just about the law, but the law is a marker for other things," he said.

"Things that they care about - about society, societal values, about family and about marriage - so it is not about the law per se but about these other things."

S377A has never been enforced here, and Singapore's highest court had ruled in February that the law cannot be used to prosecute men for having gay sex.

Mr Micklethwait also noted in the interview that United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought up the law during her visit to Singapore earlier this month.

She had called on business groups to support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Singapore.

Whether S377A should go is something for Singapore and Singaporeans to decide, said Mr Wong, a position that the Government has reiterated over the years.