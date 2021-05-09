Water play areas in parks, Sembawang Hot Spring Park closed till May 30

SINGAPORE - All water play areas and water recreation facilities in parks have been closed from Saturday (May 8) to May 30 in line with the tightened safe management measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement on Sunday that these facilities are closed:

- Water play area at Jacob Ballas Children's Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens

- The Clusia Cove water playground at Jurong Lake Gardens

- Wading pool at Fort Canning Park

- Water play area at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

- Wading pool and jet fountain at Coastal PlayGrove at East Coast Park

- Hot spring stations at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Park areas that get too crowded will also be closed off temporarily, NParks said.

"For instance, NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of beaches and facilities, such as shelters and carparks, when these areas get too crowded, to ensure that safe distancing can be observed. These areas will be reopened when they are less crowded," it said.

It advised the public to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on crowd levels before heading down to the parks and gardens.

Visitors should also wear a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises, eating, drinking or taking medication, NParks said.

People should also observe a safe distance of at least 1m from other visitors and keep to groups of no more than five people.

The public can refer to the NParks website for the latest advisories for gardens, parks and nature reserves in response to the Covid-19 situation.