Waterloo Street vendors to operate from designated lots in January to tackle health and safety concerns

SINGAPORE - Flower vendors and fortune tellers with makeshift stalls near two popular Waterloo Street temples will need a licence from next year to operate from designated lots as the authorities move in to deal with crowding and obstruction.

From Jan 4 next year, the 41 street vendors will need a Temporary Occupation Licence, which will grant them each a 2m by 1.5m wide space.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (Dec 8), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), Singapore Food Agency and Urban Redevelopment Authority said this will allow for safe distancing between street vendors in the area, unobstructed fire engine access and give pedestrians more room to walk.

"Currently, the pedestrian mall is often busy and filled with stall set-ups and discarded boxes that obstruct the pathways.

"These are not conducive to both the street vendors and visitors to the area, and are potential fire hazards," the agencies said.

By congregating in close proximity, the street vendors also pose public health and safety concerns in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, they added.

The vendors comprise 19 fortune tellers, 19 flower vendors, two reflexologists and one cobbler.

The flower vendors will be allocated space closer to the temples, said the agencies.

For decades, they have been free to choose where to operate on the pedestrianised mall in front of the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple and Sri Krishnan Temple.

The licence will cost $48.15 per month but the agencies said vendors who face financial difficulties can approach the SLA for assistance. The vendors will only have to start paying the fee from June 2021.

All existing vendors will be granted a lot, which will be allocated via balloting.

An SLA spokesman told reporters that the vendors were informed of the changes on Tuesday morning, and said the move was also made in response to feedback received from residents about the size of crowds there.

SLA said the licence, which is renewable on a three-year basis subject to redevelopment plans, is not transferable, and the 41 vendors are not allowed to sublet their stalls.

No new licence will be granted if existing vendors retire.

Works to create the space for vendors will be done in phases with no disruption to their business, added SLA.