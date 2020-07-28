Waterloo Street temple reopens to long queues

The Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple reopened yesterday, four months after it closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Devotees were seen observing safe distancing as they queued to enter the temple to offer their prayers.

The long lines to enter the popular temple in Waterloo Street snaked around the entrance and extended all the way to a block of flats in the area.

Worshippers had to check in via SafeEntry and had their temperatures taken by a Certis officer before they were allowed to enter. A maximum of 50 devotees were allowed inside the temple at any one time.

Known to many as the Simalu Guan Yin Temple because Guan Yin, the Goddess of Mercy, is the main deity there, the 136-year-old temple shut its doors on March 27 after the Government suspended all religious congregations amid the pandemic.