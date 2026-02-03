Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

During the disruption, water wagons were activated to provide temporary water supply to those affected.

SINGAPORE – Residents of at least 26 homes in Teban Gardens had their water supply disrupted for several hours in the evening on Feb 2.

In a Facebook post on Feb 3, national water agency PUB said it received feedback about the disruption from affected households in Teban Gardens Road from around 4.50pm on Feb 2.

Water supply and pressure were fully restored as at 3.30pm on Feb 3, after they were restored in stages from about 9.30pm the day before, the agency said, adding that it is investigating the cause of the disruption .

During the disruption, PUB officers were deployed on site and water wagons were activated to provide temporary water supply to those affected.

West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP Cassandra Lee, in a Facebook post in the early hours of Feb 3, thanked the PUB officers who worked through the evening to restore the water supply.

Ms Lee, who oversees the Ayer Rajah ward, added that some were “working through dinner time and some rushing over from mosque prayers”.

The officers also stayed late to conduct thorough checks on the water supply, she said, adding that this was completed at around 11pm on Feb 2 .

In her post, she also thanked the grassroots leaders and volunteers who delivered water bags to residents and checked in on them.

“We will continue to monitor closely,” she wrote.