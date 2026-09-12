Water supply temporarily disrupted in 3 blocks in Bukit Batok after underground pipe burst
- A burst underground pipe in Bukit Batok on Sept 12 temporarily cut water supply to a home and 11 commercial units in Blocks 636, 637, and 639.
- The town council quickly isolated the pipe, restored water using a temporary surface pipe, and MP Murali Pillai assured affected residents and businesses of support.
- Repairs will take two to three days, with prior notice for any further disruptions; the council is handling the issue urgently to minimise inconvenience.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A burst underground pipe in the early hours of Sept 12 temporarily interrupted the water supply in three blocks in Bukit Batok.
A home in Block 639 Bukit Batok Central was affected, along with commercial units at the neighbouring Blocks 636 and 637, said the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council in a media reply on the same day.
In a Facebook video just after midnight on Sept 12, Murali Pillai, the MP of the area, said 11 shophouse units in Blocks 636 and 637 were affected, with hoses being used to fill up the water tanks serving those units.
“Residents and shopkeepers of these units please be assured we will do our best to help,” he added.
In the media reply, a town council spokesperson said it immediately isolated the affected pipe and restored water supply to the home after it was alerted to the incident.
The spokesperson added that the town council also installed a temporary surface pipe to restore supply to the commercial units, which were not operating at the time.
Preliminary investigations showed that the disruption was due to a burst underground pipe, and Pillai had also visited the affected home to check on the resident’s well-being and offer assistance, according to the spokesperson.
Repairs are expected to be completed over the next two to three days, and businesses will be told in advance if water supply would be temporarily disrupted for the repairs.
“The town council understands the inconvenience that can arise from such disruptions and is treating the matter with urgency,” the spokesperson said, adding that it would monitor the situation closely to minimise the risk of further disruption.