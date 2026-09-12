Water supply temporarily disrupted in 3 blocks in Bukit Batok after underground pipe burst

A home in Block 639 Bukit Batok Central was affected, along with commercial units at the neighbouring Blocks 636 and 637.

SINGAPORE – A burst underground pipe in the early hours of Sept 12 temporarily interrupted the water supply in three blocks in Bukit Batok.

A home in Block 639 Bukit Batok Central was affected , along with commercial units at the neighbouring Block s 636 and 637, said the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council in a media reply on the same day.

In a Facebook video just after midnight on Sept 12 , Murali Pillai, the MP of the area, said 11 shophouse units in Blocks 636 and 637 were affected, with hoses being used to fill up the water tanks serving those units.

“Residents and shopkeepers of these units please be assured we will do our best to help,” he added.

In the media reply, a town council spokesperson said it immediately isolated the affected pipe and restored water supply to the home after it was alerted to the incident.

The spokesperson added that the town council also installed a temporary surface pipe to restore supply to the commercial units , which were not operating at the time.



Preliminary investigations showed that the disruption was due to a burst underground pipe, and Pillai had also visited the affected home to check on the resident’s well-being and offer assistance, according to the spokesperson.

Repair s are expected to be completed over the next two to three days, and businesses will be told in advance if water supply would be temporarily disrupted for the repairs.

“The town council understands the inconvenience that can arise from such disruptions and is treating the matter with urgency,” the spokesperson said, adding that it would monitor the situation closely to minimise the risk of further disruption.