Water pipe near Hougang carpark damaged during HDB upgrading works, leads to flooding

SINGAPORE – An HDB contractor carrying out upgrading works at a carpark in Hougang accidentally damaged a water pipe at a footpath on Dec 12, which resulted in flooding.

In response to Straits Times queries, HDB said works have stopped for now, and there will be a review of work procedures before the contractor restarts work at the site.

HDB added that it was informed about the pipe – damaged during hacking works – at about 10am on Dec 12.

National water agency PUB said the pipe, located near Block 534 Hougang Street 52, was repaired by 1.45pm on Dec 12.

PUB said: “A service crew was dispatched immediately to isolate the leak. Repair works were completed at 1.45pm on Dec 12. There is no impact to water supply around the surrounding area.”

It added that investigations into the incident are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken if needed.

As part of efforts to prevent damage to water pipes, PUB requires agencies and contractors, among others, to get approval before starting work.

In April 2024, a damaged Newater pipe in Orchard Road triggered a probe, which found that the contractor, Kian Hup Construction, had carried out hacking works near an exposed pipe without enough protective measures.

The incident resulted in a loss of about 2.1 million litres of Newater, and the contractor was later fined $40,000.