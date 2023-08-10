Water in Toa Payoh drain mysteriously turns milky blue

SINGAPORE - Water in a drain in Toa Payoh that leads to the Kallang River turned a milky shade of blue on Thursday afternoon.

When The Straits Times visited the site at 1.45pm, several fish were observed swimming in the cloudy water along a stretch of the Sungei Kallang subsidiary drain next to Block 205 Toa Payoh North.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, national water agency PUB said it was alerted to the whitish blue discharge at about 2.30pm.

“Our officers went on-site immediately to investigate but did not observe any traces of the discharge at the location or further upstream. No abnormalities were detected in the water quality downstream of the discharge,” it added.

A spokesman for Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council said in response to queries that it found no irregularities when it visited the site at 3.40pm.

PUB said it will continue to monitor the location.

The public can contact PUB at 1800-2255-782 to report any suspected pollution in Singapore’s waterways.

In 2016, water in a canal in Jurong West turned crimson, alarming some residents. This was attributed by PUB to an organic solvent and dye in a perimeter drain.

