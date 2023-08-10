Water in Toa Payoh drain mysteriously turns milky blue

SINGAPORE - Water in a drain in Toa Payoh that leads to the Kallang River turned a milky shade of blue on Thursday afternoon.

When The Straits Times visited the site at 1.45pm, several fish were observed swimming in the cloudy water along a stretch of the Sungei Kallang subsidiary drain next to Block 205 Toa Payoh North.

The water remained blue for for at least 45 minutes. No obnoxious odour was detected.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, national water agency PUB said it was alerted to the whitish blue discharge at about 2.30pm.

“Our officers went on-site immediately to investigate but did not observe any traces of the discharge at the location or further upstream. No abnormalities were detected in the water quality downstream of the discharge,” it added.