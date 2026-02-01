Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Sentosa Development Corporation said it and the National Parks Board were alerted to the presence of the reptile on the evening of Jan 31.

SINGAPORE - Water activities such as swimming and kayaking have been suspended at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches at Sentosa after a crocodile was spotted, in the first such reported sighting around the island’s waters to date.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said on Feb 1 that the reptile sighting was first reported by a Sentosa Cove resident at 6.25pm on Jan 31 in the waters off the enclave.

This sighting was subsequently verified to be credible by the National Parks Board (NParks) and SDC.

On Feb 1, NParks activated a team to conduct surveillance off the waters of Marina South Pier following a reported sighting of a crocodile, SDC said in a Facebook post. It did not say if it was the same crocodile.

The joint search and surveillance operations are ongoing, said SDC.

SDC said that while the beaches on Sentosa remain open, water activities are not allowed on the three beaches.

It also said it has stepped up patrols and monitoring across the island’s beachfront areas.

“Members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to safety signage and instructions on the ground,” it added.

In a Facebook post on Feb 1, the Singapore Land Authority also advised the public against water activities such as swimming and kayaking at St John’s, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu islands until further notice.

The MetaSprint Series Aquathlon that was supposed to be held at Palawan Beach on the morning of Feb 1 was postponed following the crocodile sighting. The postponement was announced on the MetaSprint Facebook page at 12.07am on Feb 1.

A new date will be announced soon, said organisers MetaSport in a statement on the MetaSprint website. The statement added: “We understand this is disappointing – many of you have been looking forward to this event and have trained extensively for it. However, the safety of our participants, volunteers and staff remains our highest priority.”

The public are advised to remain calm and back away slowly if they encounter a crocodile, SDC said.

Any sightings and encounters should be reported to NParks Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

While crocodiles can usually be seen sunbathing and swimming at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, they have made surprise appearances in other parts of Singapore.

In January 2025, a crocodile was spotted swimming along and close to the edge of a canal near Yishun Dam.

In March 2023, a large crocodile spotted on a beach in Marina East Drive was put to sleep due to concerns over public safety.

The Straits Times has contacted NParks for more information.