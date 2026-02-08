Water activities at Sentosa beaches allowed to resume, a week after crocodile sighting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Following surveillance and patrols by SDC and NParks since Jan 31, there have been no further sightings of the crocodile around Sentosa waters, said an SDC spokesperson.

SINGAPORE – Water activities at Sentosa’s three beaches can resume from Feb 8, one week after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off the enclave.

“Based on the current assessment, water activities – including swimming, kayaking and organised events – can resume with immediate effect.

“SDC will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure public safety and will take further action should the situation change.”

Water activities were suspended at Sentosa’s Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches after the enclave’s first reported crocodile sighting by a Sentosa Cove resident on Jan 31.

After SDC and NParks verified the sighting to be credible, they commenced joint search and surveillance operations.

One event that was postponed due to the halt was the MetaSprint Series Aquathlon. Originally slated to be held at Palawan Beach on the morning of Feb 1, it was moved to Feb 8.

On Feb 1, NParks had activated a team to conduct surveillance off the waters of Marina South Pier following a reported sighting of a crocodile, SDC said in a Facebook post. It did not say if it was the same crocodile.

On the same day, the Singapore Land Authority also advised the public against water activities such as swimming and kayaking at St John’s, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu islands until further notice.

And on Feb 4, the Republic of Singapore Navy said its sea soldiers spotted a crocodile near RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base.

SDC advised members of the public to adhere strictly to safety signage and instructions on the ground. Any sightings of or encounters with crocodiles should be reported to the NParks Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

While crocodiles can usually be seen sunbathing and swimming at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, they have made surprise appearances in other parts of Singapore.

In January 2025, a crocodile was spotted swimming along and close to the edge of a canal near Yishun Dam.